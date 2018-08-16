Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Helicopter crashes, burns nears Fargo, but pilot escapes

    By Forum News Service Today at 5:10 p.m.
    Emergency crews respond to the report of a helicopter crash south of Fargo. W. Scott Olsen/Special to Forum News Service
     

    FARGO -- A helicopter crashed in a field south of Fargo on Thursday morning, Aug. 16.

    Emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash about 10:15 a.m., and initial dispatch radio traffic indicated the pilot had escaped the aircraft without serious injury but the helicopter was on fire.

    Emergency crews, including Cass County sheriff’s deptuies and North Dakota troopers, responded to the crash and secured the scene.

    Authorities directed media inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash. FAA officials were not immediately available for comment.

    Explore related topics:Newsaccidentshelicopter crashFargoNorth DakotaAccidents
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement