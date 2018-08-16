Helicopter crashes, burns nears Fargo, but pilot escapes
FARGO -- A helicopter crashed in a field south of Fargo on Thursday morning, Aug. 16.
Emergency dispatchers received a report of a crash about 10:15 a.m., and initial dispatch radio traffic indicated the pilot had escaped the aircraft without serious injury but the helicopter was on fire.
Emergency crews, including Cass County sheriff’s deptuies and North Dakota troopers, responded to the crash and secured the scene.
Authorities directed media inquiries to the Federal Aviation Administration, which is investigating the crash. FAA officials were not immediately available for comment.