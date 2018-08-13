According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the extent of injuries is unknown but it is believed that none of the injuries were serious. A State Patrol spokesman did not know how many passengers were involved.

The roadway was closed in both directions for more than an hour following the incident, which was reported at 2:09 p.m. in the eastbound lane near the Brandon exit about 15 miles northwest of Alexandria.

According to the State Patrol, here’s what happened:

A Ford F-150, pulling a trailer, was eastbound on I-94 when a tire on the trailer blew. The driver pulled over, and a family member driving behind the Ford also pulled over and placed flares in the roadway. That vehicle was not involved in the series of crashes that then took place.

A Jeep Wrangler slowed down because of the two vehicles on the shoulder and was rear-ended by a Mitsubishi Lancer. The Lancer was then hit by a Toyota Corolla, which in turn was hit by a Lincoln Aviator.

The Mitsubishi and the Toyota spun out and were struck by a Freightliner semi truck. The semi then hit the trailer attached to the Ford F-150 that was pulled over on the shoulder.

The drivers involved were:

Eric Nichols Neault, 19, of Hutchinson, was driving the Jeep Wrangler. No injuries were reported.

Cole Gregory Tolkinen, 29, of Bloomington, was driving the Mitsubishi Lancer. He was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Jassely Ann Escobar, 25, of Starr, Texas, was driving the Toyota Corolla. She was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Kendall Wayne Marks, 23, of Sisseton, S.D., was driving the Lincoln Aviator. He was transported to Alomere Health with non-life threatening injuries.

Lawrence Gene Dubois, 36, of Altura, was driving the semi. No injuries were reported.

The name of the driver of the Ford F-150 was not released pending further investigation, according to the State Patrol.