Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 94 near Alexandria

    By Forum News Service Today at 4:07 p.m.
    Traffic was backed up along Interstate 94 between Garfield and Brandon in western Minnesota following a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon. Lowell Anderson / Forum News Service
     

    BRANDON, Minn. -- Motorists on Interstate 94 encountered a detour in both directions west of Alexandria on Monday, Aug. 13,  because of a multiple vehicle crash.

    The roadway between Brandon and Garfield was closed for more than an hour following the crash, which took place around 2:15 p.m. in the eastbound lane near the Brandon exit Monday, Aug. 13. Traffic was backed up for miles. 

    According to scanner traffic, there were at least three vehicles and one semi truck involved in the crash with an estimated five patients. LifeLink III was initially called to the crash site, but was cancelled.

    The extent of injuries is unknown. Traffic was diverted off the interstate until the crash site was cleared.

    Explore related topics:NewsaccidentsCrashAlexandriaMinnesotaAccidents
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness