The roadway between Brandon and Garfield was closed for more than an hour following the crash, which took place around 2:15 p.m. in the eastbound lane near the Brandon exit Monday, Aug. 13. Traffic was backed up for miles.

According to scanner traffic, there were at least three vehicles and one semi truck involved in the crash with an estimated five patients. LifeLink III was initially called to the crash site, but was cancelled.

The extent of injuries is unknown. Traffic was diverted off the interstate until the crash site was cleared.