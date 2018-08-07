Man dies in crash with dump truck in Wright County
ANNANDALE, Minn. -- A 74-year-old Annandale man has died in a head-on crash with a dump truck in Wright County northwest of the Twin Cities about 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 7.
The man’s name will be released Wednesday.
His van veered into the wrong lane and hit the dump truck head-on, said the Minnesota State Patrol.
The driver died due to his injuries sustained in the crash. The 36-year-old driver of the dump truck, also from Annandale, had minor injuries.