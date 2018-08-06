Search
    Minnesota woman attempting U-turn killed on I-35

    By Forum News Service Today at 7:54 p.m.

    CARLTON, Minn. - An 84-year-old Alexandria woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 35 in northeast Minnesota on Sunday, Aug. 5.

    The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Darlene Ann Lewis-Lucas was attempting to make a U-turn from southbound I-35 using the interstate's median crossover and was struck by a truck traveling southbound on I-35 about 3:12 p.m. Sunday in Carlton County.

    The truck's driver, Daniel Wenstrom Shank, 38, of St. Paul, and passenger, Benjamin Murdoch Tejones Shank, 2, of St. Paul, weren't injured in the crash, according to the state patrol.

