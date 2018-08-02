According to a release from the Stearns County Sheriff's Department:

At approximately 10:40 a.m. Thursday, the Stearns County 911 Center received a report of an aircraft down in a cornfield located in Luxemburg Township near Watkins.

The reporting parties indicated they they could see the tail of an aircraft sticking out of the standing corn.

Officers arrived on scene and found the pilot, Jonathan Aslesen, 21, of Buffalo, Minn., was uninjured. Aslesen subsequently denied medical treatment.

Aslesen stated that he experienced a mechanical problem with the engine and the engine stalled while preparing to complete a crop dusting pass on the field. Aslesen said that he was then forced to conduct an emergency landing in the cornfield.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office along with the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the incident.