    Central Minnesota man killed when jack slips under semi

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:43 a.m.

    WATKINS, Minn. -- A 54-year-old rural Watkins man was killed Wednesday, Aug. 1, when a jack slipped out from under a semitruck he was working on and pinning him.

    According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Edward Pauly was using a hydraulic bottle jack to work on a tire when it slipped in Luxemburg Township, about three miles northwest of Watkins. Family members discovered the accident and called for help at 5:07 p.m.

    Watkins is about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud.

