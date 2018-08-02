Central Minnesota man killed when jack slips under semi
WATKINS, Minn. -- A 54-year-old rural Watkins man was killed Wednesday, Aug. 1, when a jack slipped out from under a semitruck he was working on and pinning him.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, Joseph Edward Pauly was using a hydraulic bottle jack to work on a tire when it slipped in Luxemburg Township, about three miles northwest of Watkins. Family members discovered the accident and called for help at 5:07 p.m.
Watkins is about 25 miles southwest of St. Cloud.