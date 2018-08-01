Motorcyclist dies after crash near Fergus Falls

According to a report released by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office:

The crash happened about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, July 29, on County Highway 111 when the motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn.

The driver, 60-year-old Miles Lundmark of Fergus Falls, and a passenger on the bike, Yvonne Scheeler, 62, were seriously injured in the crash.

The sheriff’s office learned Tuesday, July 31, that Lundmark had died of his injuries.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet, the sheriff’s office said.