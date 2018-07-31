Search
    Central Minnesota man, 84, dies after he falls off, is run over by tractor

    By Forum News Service Today at 6:49 p.m.

    LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- An 84-year-old Little Falls man died after he fell off a tractor and was run over by it.

    The fatality occurred Monday, July 30, at a home 2 miles north of Little Falls in central Minnesota.

    The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was called at 3:19 p.m. to the home and learned Emil Groth was driving a tractor in a field behind the residence. Groth fell off the tractor and was run over. Groth was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, where he died from his injuries.

