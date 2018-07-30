Emergency personnel respond to plane crash near Brainerd Lakes Regional airport
Emergency personnel from several agencies are responding to a report of an airplane crash near Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport.
The crash was reported about 10 a.m. east of the airport and Highway 210, near the BNSF Railway railroad tracks. According to police scanner radio traffic, two people were believed to be injured in the crash but were able to get out of the plane. Emergency personnel were having difficulty reaching the crash due to its location away from roads and trails.
Further information about the crash wasn't immediately available.
