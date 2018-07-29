Pilot in fatal crash near Alexandria identified

His name is Kenneth James Ryan, 64, of Alexandria. Ryan was an instructor at the Alexandria Technical and Community College, a member of the Alexandria Municipal Airport Commission and also served on the Alexandria Planning Commission.

The small aircraft ended up on its roof in a ditch near the intersection of Town Hall Road and 10th Avenue SW in LaGrand Township shortly before 7:30 pm.

Three ambulances arrived on scene but left without transporting anyone. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Ryan, who flying alone, died in the crash.

Within minutes of the crash being reported, several other vehicles were parked on Town Hall Road with their lights flashing, including those from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Alexandria Police Department, State Patrol and Alexandria Fire Department.

Downed powerlines were also on the road.

Local authorities contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to handle the investigation.

It was the second airplane crash near Alexandria in two days. At about 7 p.m. Friday night, a pilot was conducting "touch and goes" from the Alexandria Airport when his single-engine Piper Archer lost power and he crash-landed on the southwest side of Lake Winona, about a mile southeast of Saturday's crash. He was able to get out of the aircraft and was not injured.