Pilot dies in crash near Alexandria, Minn.

The small aircraft ended up on its roof in a ditch near the intersection of Town Hall Road and 10th Avenue SW in LaGrand Township shortly before 7:30 pm.

Three ambulances arrived on scene but left without transporting anyone. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death of the pilot. The victim's name was not released, pending notification of family members.

Within minutes of the crash being reported, several other vehicles were parked on Town Hall Road with their lights flashing, including those from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the Alexandria Police Department, State Patrol and Alexandria Fire Department.

Downed power lines were also on the road.

Local authorities contacted the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to handle the investigation.

It was the second airplane crash near Alexandria in two days. At about 7 p.m. Friday night, a pilot was conducting "touch and goes" from the Alexandria Airport when his single-engine Piper Archer lost power and he crash-landed on the southwest side of Lake Winona, about a mile southeast of Saturday's crash. He was able to get out of the aircraft and was not injured.