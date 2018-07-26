The Lake Shore Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were called at 4:51 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that went off the road near the Lake Shore City Hall, about 16 miles northwest of Brainerd, and was on fire. Upon arrival, the vehicle was fully engulfed and the driver was moved to safety.

But the story doesn’t end there as police reported Lake Shore residents Todd and Darcy Peterson were nearby at their home when the crash happened. Darcy Peterson was on her deck when she heard a vehicle revving its engine. She retrieved her husband to help and when they arrived the vehicle was on fire. She called 911 and Todd Peterson assisted the driver out of the vehicle. Moments later the vehicle was fully engulfed, police reported.

The driver was not injured, was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated and is in the Cass County Jail in Walker.

Police gave credit to the couple for their quick actions in saving the woman.