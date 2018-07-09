Divers recover body of man who drowned in lake near Brainerd

In an email release, Crow Wing County Sheriff Todd Dahl stated the Crow Wing County Dive Team recovered the victim in 9 feet of water at 1:45 p.m. Monday, July 9, on the northwest side of the lake. The victim, a St. Paul man, was found in the vicinity to where he jumped off a pontoon, went underwater and never resurfaced.

The incident was reported at 3:03 p.m. Sunday. The sheriff’s office sent its water patrol team, dive team and drone team to respond. Recovery efforts were hindered by an approaching storm, which forced them to call off the search. Search efforts continued Monday morning.

The St. Paul man and his family are lifelong cabin owners on the lake, the sheriff’s office reported. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of the family members.