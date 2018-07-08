The crash occurred when a Chevrolet Monte Carlo traveling west on Highway 23 made a left turn onto 160th Street Northeast just outside Hawick in Roseville Township. The car turned into the path of three Harley Davidson motorcycles traveling east, according to a news release from the Minnesota State Patrol.

Two people died at the scene — James Leon Young, 42, and Michelle Lee Young, 44, husband and wife, both of St. Cloud. Each had been riding a motorcycle that hit the car.

The injured were James Leon Young, 61, of Sauk Rapids, and Melissa Amandalee Mayo, 38, of Sauk Rapids, who had been riding a motorcycle driven by Young. Young laid down the bike to try to avoid the collision, according to the State Patrol report. They were transported to CentraCare Health-Paynesville Hospital with serious injuries. One was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The two men are father and son, according to Lt. Tiffani Nielson of the Minnesota State Patrol. Mayo is the daughter and sister of the men.

The driver of the Monte Carlo, 21-year-old Christina Marie Knutson of Bricelyn and a passenger Youssef Abdul-Nour Chamma, 24, were uninjured.

According to the State Patrol report, the car's occupants were wearing seat belts. None of the motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

Friends have started a GoFundMe page for the family of James and Melissa Young, who leave behind five children ages 12 to 22. The Jim & Michelle Young Family Fund may be found at: https://www.gofundme.com/5s20qcw.