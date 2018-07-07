Crash leaves two dead in central Minnesota

Search
    By Forum News Service Today at 8:43 p.m.

    HAWICK, Minn. – Two people were killed late Saturday morning, July 7, in a crash involving a car and several motorcycles on Highway 23 northeast of Hawick in central Minnesota.

    According to a report from the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo driven by a 21-year-old Bricelyn woman, made a left turn in front of three Harley Davidson motorcycles.

    Two of the motorcycles hit the vehicle, and the drivers, a 42-year-old man and a 44-year-old-woman, both of St. Cloud, died at the scene. A third motorcycle, carrying two people, laid down on the road to avoid the collision. The driver, 61, and passenger, 38, both of Sauk Rapids, were transported to CentraCare Health-Paynesville Hospital with serious injuries. One of them was later airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

    No injuries were listed for the driver of the Monte Carlo and her passenger, a 24-year-old man.

    Names have not been released pending notification of families.

