The car belonged to Adam Michael Rein, 24, of Buffalo Lake, who has been missing since late Tuesday. The body was found just after noon Saturday.

According to a news release from the Renville County Sheriff's Office, the man's body has not been identified but it is believed to be Rein. The body has been sent to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office in Ramsey for identification and an autopsy.

Rein was reported missing Thursday evening. He had last been seen leaving a Hector business at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, a news release said.

Later Thursday evening, the sheriff's office was notified of a possible submerged vehicle in a drainage ditch northeast of Hector. There were signs that a vehicle had gone off the road on 800th Avenue west of Renville County Road 22. The vehicle wan't visible, but there was a disruption in the current, according to the news release.

Emergency responders were able to find a car submerged in the ditch. When it was pulled out, authorities discovered that it was unoccupied and that it belonged to Rein, the news release said.

The sheriff's office is continuing its investigation, according to the release.

Hector is located about 42 miles southeast of Willmar.