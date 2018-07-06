Search
    Northern Minnesota man in critical condition after aerial firework explodes in face

    By Forum News Service on Jul 6, 2018 at 8:01 p.m.

    IRONTON, Minn. -- A 29-year-old northern Minnesota  man remained in critical condition on Friday, July 6, at Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis after a firework exploded in his face.

    The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, in Ironton to a medical call involving fireworks. Upon arrival, deputies observed an ambulance transporting Derek Amerud to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with an apparent injury to his face.

    Through the investigation, deputies discovered Amerud was standing over an aerial firework being lit by another person, the sheriff’s office reported. Without warning, the firework exploded, striking Amerud in the face.

    Amerud was later transferred by air care to HCMC.

