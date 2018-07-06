The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday, July 4, in Ironton to a medical call involving fireworks. Upon arrival, deputies observed an ambulance transporting Derek Amerud to Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby with an apparent injury to his face.

Through the investigation, deputies discovered Amerud was standing over an aerial firework being lit by another person, the sheriff’s office reported. Without warning, the firework exploded, striking Amerud in the face.

Amerud was later transferred by air care to HCMC.