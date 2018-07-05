FedEx driver reading map hits back of semi on ND highway

Seth Sistad, 33, of Moorhead, was busy looking at a map while driving 65 mph in a FedEx van when he rear-ended the semi driven by Jeffrey Teal, 50, of Horace, N.D., the patrol said.

The westbound semi hauling hazardous materials had stopped at a railroad crossing, as required by law. Sistad did not notice the semi was stopped, the patrol said.

Both men were taken to Essentia Health in Fargo where they were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening. They were both wearing seat belts, the patrol said.

The crash, which happened 7 miles west of Leonard in southeast North Dakota, caused extensive damage to the front end of the van and damaged the rear of the semi trailer.