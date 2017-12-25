Hibbing man’s vehicle crashes, but death attributed to medical emergency
HIBBING, Minn. -- A 35-year-old Hibbing man died from a medical emergency after his car crashed in Hibbing on Christmas Eve.
Dennis Jay Dix was southbound with a passenger on U.S. Highway 169 when the driver suffered a medical emergency. His 1993 Buick Park Avenue entered the median ditch about 6:45 p.m. and crossed over the northbound lanes, coming to a stop in the ditch, said the Minnesota State Patrol.
His 8-year-old son was with him. He wasn’t injured.
A first responder, Tyler Wayne Norha, 25, of Hibbing, said he stopped at the scene, pulled Dix out of his car with another bystander and administered CPR.
Dix was transferred to Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing, but suffered a fatal medical emergency, not due to crash injuries, said the Patrol.