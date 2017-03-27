Amtrak train derails in Chicago, no injuries reported

CHICAGO - An Amtrak train derailed outside Union Station in Chicago on Monday but there were no immediate reports of any injuries, a local NBC television affiliate reported.

It was the second derailment involving an Amtrak train in the last few days. On Friday, an Amtrak Acela train derailed and sideswiped a New Jersey commuter train at New York City's Penn Station, causing minor injuries.

Three cars appeared to have lost contact with the rail in Chicago at about 11:20 a.m., NBC TV affiliate WMAQ reported, citing an Amtrak spokesman, who said officials were moving passengers from those cars to another part of the train.

Emergency teams were at the scene, but there were no reported injuries, the Chicago Fire Department said on Twitter.

A spokesman for Amtrak did not immediately respond to request for comment from Reuters.