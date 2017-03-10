According to authorities, residents at 15502 East Munson Lake Drive smelled propane gas in their garage when they opened the door to go out there.

“So they decided to push their vehicle out of the garage (instead of starting it), and I guess it ran away from them,” said Detroit Lakes Assistant Fire Chief Todd George. The unoccupied Suburban rolled out of the yard, down a hill and into the yard of its neighbor’s vacant summer home, where it struck an above ground propane tank, causing it to leak.

Fire crews were quickly on the scene.

“From there we attempted to shut off the tank, but the valve was broken, so as we were assessing the situation, that’s when the explosion happened,” said George, adding nobody was injured in the incident, although the two firefighters attempting to shut off the valve were in “pretty close” proximity to the explosion.

The tank itself did not explode, but George says the gas cloud from the leak ignited, which included fumes that had drifted into the neighbors’ house. That house was extensively damaged in the explosion, according to George.

The suburban involved in the incident caught on fire, as did some grass and trees around the area, which fire crews extinguished.

“But the neighbor’s house that was damaged did not really suffer any actual fire damage,” said George, adding that while crews were not overly concerned about the propane tank exploding because of safety features on it, they did exercise precaution by backing up and keeping the tank cooled with water for 30 to 40 minutes to let everything burn itself off. They essentially had the scene cleared by around 9 a.m.

Fire crews from Detroit Lakes and Audubon were on scene, as well as deputies from the Becker County Sheriff’s Department, St. Mary’s EMS personnel and utility service workers. The state fire marshall is being called in to help investigate.

As far as the propane gas that the homeowners first reported smelling before the incident occurred, George says they did investigate that as well, and the gas company said everything there checked out okay. There was a gas grill in the garage, but at this point authorities say everything is still under investigation.