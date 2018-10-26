"We're estimating more than 3,000 ballots total, when combining all of the numbers," Treat said. "In 2016, we were a little busier because it was a presidential year. We ended up processing about 3,400 ballots that year, so we'll end up with a little less than that."

However, the 2018 numbers will far surpass the 2014 (the last midterm election) amount, which came in at nearly 1,800 early ballots cast.

"If you go back to the last midterm, we didn't have the rule where no excuse was needed for voting absentee," Treat said. "It has made a really big impact when you compare them. It's about a 70 percent increase."

On a daily basis, Treat said between 50 and 75 people walk in to vote. She said it will likely jump to a consistent 75 a day in the coming days and about 100 per day in the final three days. Early voting lasts through the Monday (Nov. 5) before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

Statewide, voting for the election began Sept. 21. As of Thursday, Oct. 25, more than 370,000 absentee ballots had been requested in Minnesota, outpacing the 2016 number of 366,124, according to a press release from the Minnesota Secretary of State's office.

With early voting, Treat said there is a possibility of ballots being rejected, but it's usually because of easily correctable mistakes.

"We get ahold of the voter and they can correct it," Treat said. "The most common one is not having a witness for the absentee ballot. A witness has to sign the back of the envelope for the ballot."

Another issue coming with absentee ballots is related to what voters are finding in their mailboxes.

"One point of caution is that we're getting a lot of calls from people who are getting absentee ballot applications that already have their names and addresses filled out," Treat said. "They believe it's coming from our office, because it says to turn it in to our office, but they are coming from some political group.

"Many of the sections aren't filled out on the application, either. So, they can use those as an application, but they have to remember to fill them out."

Voter registration and absentee applications are available at the County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave. NW. Sample ballots are available there, too.