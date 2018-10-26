On Friday, Hughes, who previously ran in 2016, made two campaign stops in the Bemidji area. The first was to visit BSU and the Paul and Babe the Blue Ox statues, and the other was to join in helping local GOP supporters get out the vote before the Nov. 6 election.

For Hughes, the strategy is based off of what he learned two years ago.

"The campaign is going really well. All of the things that were missing last time, radio spots, doing videos, get-out-the-vote efforts, we have them all in place now," Hughes said. "It's going really well."

In between his visits to Bemidji, Hughes made a campaign stop to Park Rapids for a radio appearance. Regardless of where he's been and where he was Friday, though, there is a common topic he hears on the trail.

"The biggest thing I've heard all cycle long is the tariff situation," Hughes said. "Agriculture is No. 1 in western Minnesota, and that's always the issue. What I'm hearing across the district, with very few exceptions, is people saying 'The tariffs are painful, and we wish they weren't happening,' but in the very next sentence they say 'We get it, we understand the president is using it to have leverage for long term gain.'"

In addition to agriculture related issues, Hughes also said he hears a lot about health care matters from residents.

"In 2016, repealing Obamacare was the big issue and then Republicans failed to do that in 2017," Hughes said. "I'm still calling for a total repeal. At the federal level, we have to do a few things to free up the states and then allow the private sector to solve the problem. I'm confident if we do those things, we'll have a much better situation."

Hughes, 43, is a resident of Karlstad and works as a lead flight instructor and active drone pilot for General Atomics, a contractor to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency. His Democratic opponent, Peterson, is a 74-year-old resident of Detroit Lakes who's seeking his 15th term in office.