Woodcarvers to hold exhibition Oct. 28
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Wood Carver’s Club is hosting a wood carving exhibition 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the Bemidji Senior Activity Center, 216 Third St. NW.
The show will present some recent works from Bemidji Woodcarver’s Club members and art produced during the carving seminar held with nationally recognized wildlife artist and author Desiree Hagny, whose understanding of animal behavior and anatomy will inform the carvers’ representation of Northern Minnesota wildlife, a release said.