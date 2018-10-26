Trout Unlimited fall meeting on Oct. 30

The presentations are:

How many and how big are the trout swimming in our area local streams? Park Rapids and Bemidji stream survey results from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources fishing specialists.

Amber Taylor, education program supervisor for Minnesota Trout Unlimited Education Committee's Trout in the Classroom. She will meet TIC teachers plus share new (education grant committee) ideas and vision for the program. There are now three local school districts involved.

Katti Renik, a graduate student in the BSU Biology Department, will share research on North Shore interaction between Brook trout and beavers. She will be joined by Andrew Hafs, a professor at BSU who has advised and done additional trout research on our local streams.

There also will be door prizes. CK Dudley's is located at 6405 Bemidji Ave. N.