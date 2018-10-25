Staff are now seeking public comment before the Joint Planning Commission takes action on the document.

The draft is available now on the Greater Bemidji Area Joint Planning Board website for review and citizens have the option of commenting online. Additionally, the JPB has scheduled a public meeting and open house for Tuesday, Nov. 20, at 5:30 p.m. at Bemidji City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.

According to Planning Director Casey Mai, the updated plan dates back to 2011, but the document wasn't brought to completion.

"We kind of started from scratch, taking in all of this information from prior staff and committees from that time," Mai said. "We reviewed the plans and strategies and made sure they still meet today's standards for the future. Those were incorporated."

The document has been split into multiple sections, with focuses on land use, downtown Bemidji, economic development, community facilities and services, transportation, maintaining a healthy community and natural resources. Mai said the plan is less about major changes, though, and more about preparation for the future.

"So, for the community facilities and services one, we're looking at how we can improve water and sewer systems," Mai said. "I know the city is currently doing a study on that, but it's one thing we also want to look at to see what other options we have in the area. As Bemidji continues to grow, we, too, have to plan for providing services."

Following November's open house, depending on the feedback, Mai said the plan will be taken before the Joint Planning Commission in December. Then, if it's approved there, it will be sent to the Joint Planning Board for adoption in January.

The timeline for the new plan also lines up well with negotiations also set to begin soon between Northern Township and the city of Bemidji, Mai said.

"The city and township have both discussed that they want to continue the JPB moving forward," Mai said. "All the parties plan to sit down, probably in December or January to start reworking their agreement. The way the last one was set up, it was basically for a 15-year term. Ultimately, it kind of goes hand-in-hand with our comprehensive plans, because these documents help guide your future anywhere from 15-30 years."

The JPB is set to expire as an entity at the end of 2019, and both the city and township have expressed a willingness to continue the unit.

To comment on the document, visit https://www.jpbgba.org/.