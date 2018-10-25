On Thursday morning, in partnership with Bemidji Area Business Women and BSU, the United Way of Bemidji Area held the second annual Women United Tribute Awards Breakfast. The ceremony honors women, nominated by their peers, who use their passion and resources to make an impact in the Bemidji community.

The award recipients this year are:

• Cate Belleveau, co-founder of the Bemidji Sculpture Walk. Her work includes founding various art and theatrical groups and initiatives, as well as several theatrical productions and essays highlighting those who've been oppressed.

• Samantha Nienow, co-organizer of TEDxBemidji and an organizer for the Launchpad entrepreneur meetups. Creator of Red Zest Design, she is also a member of the Bemidji Area Toastmasters.

• Simone Senogles of the Indigenous Environmental Network. She was described in her nomination as a "social justice warrior woman with a quiet strength."

• Dr. Rebecca Hoffman, an assistant professor of social work at BSU and assisted in the creation of a facility for Evergreen Youth and Family Services. Hoffman has also served as executive director of Bemidji's family homeless shelter.

• Lou Ann Knorr, a member of the Philanthropic Educators Organization and a volunteer at the Boys and Girls Club. Knorr is also active at her church, where she sews dresses for children living in poverty. Additionally, she makes quilts as part of Project Linus.

The United Way of Bemidji Area takes part in Women United, an international effort with more than 70,000 women involved. The initiative was formed to inspire, educate and engage women to be more involved in leadership, philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy in their local United Way.

Leading into Thursday's award ceremony was a keynote address by BSU and Northwest Technical College President Faith Hensrud, who talked about answering the challenge of parity for women.

In her speech, Hensrud noted that women make up only 30 percent of college presidents.

"We've improved, but there's still a long way to go to achieve parity with our male presidential colleagues in the United States," Hensrud said. "There's an effort going on in the United States to change this. In partnership with American Council of Education, college and university presidents across the U.S., both male and female, have established a goal to achieve parity for women in the CEO position and higher education to 50 percent by the year 2030."

Hensrud said locally, women can use their integrity, leadership and passion to advance their own communities.

"The key for me, and the key for many of you, is to find a way to give back to your own community that is meaningful to you," Hensrud said. "My advice to you is no matter what profession you are in today, consider what you're most passionate about. If your job doesn't allow you to fulfill your passion, figure out how you can use it to fill a need in the community. Determine how you can give back, and then get involved."