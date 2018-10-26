Faith briefs, Oct. 26

RU Anniversary Celebration Oct. 28

BEMIDJI—Bemidji Baptist Church will be celebrating the 14th anniversary of the Bemidji Chapter of Reformers Unanimous. Come learn about this biblically based, Christ-centered recovery program for yourself or a loved one. The free event takes place at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28 and includes student awards, staff recognition, past student testimonies, appetizers and cake.

The church is located at 2130 Paul Bunyan Drive SE, just south of Northwest Technical College. Call (218) 751-9311 or visit www.BemidjiBaptist.com for details.

Lutefisk supper in Kelliher

KELLIHER—Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Kelliher will hold a Lutefisk Supper on Sunday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Enjoy a feast of lutefisk, roast beef, real mashed potatoes and rutabagas with gravy, glorified rice, cranberries, lefse and pie. Attendees can enjoy music while they wait to be seated.

Arts, bake and craft sale at Aardahl Lutheran

BEMIDJI—Aardahl Lutheran Church will hold its annual Arts, Bake and Craft Sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 3. There will be local and homemade arts, crafts, quilts and baked goods, as well as Scandinavian delicacies and cookies and coffee.

The event is open to all and is handicap accessible. Aardahl Lutheran Church is located at 2920 Van Buren Ave. SE.

Trinity plans Koebke benefit

BEMIDJI—Trinity Lutheran Church of Bemidji is hosting the Ron Koebke Cancer Benefit from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28, at the church, 123 29th St. NE. There will be a Sausage and Sauerkraut Dinner for $12 per person; children younger than 10 free. There will also be a Quilt and Silent Auction, a craft and bake sale and ticket fundraiser for a meat/freezer package.

Koebke is an active supporter and leader of many organizations that benefit the community and in April, he was diagnosed with stage four cancer and continues his battle at Mayo Hospital in Rochester. Proceeds will go directly to the Koebke family.

Trunk-or-Treat at United Methodist

BEMIDJI — Children of all ages are invited to take part in Trunk-or-Treat, a family friendly Halloween event, from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 27, at Bemidji United Methodist Church, 924 Beltrami Ave. NW.

Volunteers from the church will park decorated cars in BUMC's parking lot. Children can go from car to car to collect candy and treats. A costume contest for children will also be held.

Trunk-or-treat is a great alternative to traditional trick-or-treating, a press release said. The event will be held during daylight hours and is perfect for families who don't feel comfortable allowing their children to go door-to-door, the release said. The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Grace Pastoor at (952) 913-1784 or pastoorgrace@gmail.com.

Lutefisk and meatball dinner set

BEMIDJI—The annual Lutefisk and Meatball Dinner is set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 1, at First Lutheran Church, 900 Bemidji Ave. N.

The cost is $17 for adults, $7 for children age 6-12, and free for children younger than 5. Lutefisk, meatballs, gravy, potatoes, rutabagas, garden vegetables, coleslaw, lefse and pie will all be served. Lefse can be purchased at the church and take-out is available.

Trunk-or-Treat at St. Ann's

BLACKDUCK—A Trunk-or-Treat event will take place 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, at St. Ann's Catholic Church in Blackduck, 388 First St. NE. This event is free and open to all area youth.