Organized by the League of Women Voters Bemidji, the individuals running for City Council Ward 2, Ward 4, and At-Large seats, as well as for mayor, discussed the importance of proper strategy when considering how to manage a growing population. All eight candidates in the four races were present.

Candidates are:

Mayor

• Incumbent Mayor Rita Albrecht, 63, Northwest Regional Director for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

• Joe Vene, 79. Vene is retired and was adjunct faculty at BSU from 1975-2004 and superintendent at the Northwest Minnesota Juvenile Center from 1981-2001.

At-Large City Council

• Don Heinonen, 55. Heinonen is an automotive technician.

• Jim Thompson, 85. Thompson is a retired surgeon.

Ward 2 City Council

• Michael Beard, 61. Beard is retired and is the former J.C. Penney store manager.

• Jaime Thibodeaux, 37. Thibodeaux is an ecologist for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Ward 4 City Council

• Ward 4 incumbent Richard Lehmann, 60. The former mayor is semi-retired and works at Ace on the Lake.

• Emelie Rivera, 43. Rivera is a paralegal for a private practice in guardian work.

One of the questions posed to the eight candidates Wednesday was about each candidate's thoughts on how large should Bemidji grow and how to best manage that growth.

Across the board, each candidate made note of the need for balancing an increasing population.

Albrecht cited the estimated 5 percent annual growth, a population that sits at about 16,000 people, and how much traffic flows through the community.

"We have a net migration of 20,000 people every day in Bemidji," Albrecht said. "That means they're using our utilities and streets. So, how do we manage the cost of that? That's one of the big challenges. I do think we need to do things like infill development and redevelopment. We have the infrastructure there, and there isn't a cost to do that. That's why the city is looking at the rail corridor, it has access to utilities right now."

"I suppose Bemidji needs to be as big as it needs to be as it balances out the quality of life aspects that we have," Vene said. "The opportunities we have for business growth, for job placement. Let's form a positive growth pattern in Bemidji as we sustain all of these aspects that bring us the quality of life that we enjoy."

As part of her response, Thibodeaux said including other local government units is an important factor in growth.

"It's advantageous of us to work with the surrounding area as it expands naturally, and help strategize that development," Thibodeaux said. "As far as how big the city should get, I think we should work to make a healthy community and worry less about how big we expand. Let's focus on making the community work, making sure people have the services, the drinking water and infrastructure they need."

"To properly grow, we need strategic planning and especially orderly annexation," Beard said in his reply. "You see the development going on in Northern Township right now, it's arguably the fastest growing area outside the city limits. One reason I think it's growing so fast is because they're part of the annexation agreement."

Lehmann also brought up strategic planning in his response.

"What we do as a city, and how big we can grow, is kind of up to the city itself," Lehmann said. "When we start looking at strategic growth planning, that's where we have to have the community share with us their vision for the future."

"There is a lot of pressure to grow, but, growth needs to be planned," said Rivera. "Growth for the sake of growth is not necessarily a good thing. We have a lot of things in Bemidji right now that need repair and development."

In his answer, Thompson said the planning and zoning system should help growth of the city proceed smoothly.

"I don't think it makes much difference how big we grow, as long as there's good planning and zoning," Thompson said. "I was on the board of planning and zoning for 10 years, and we turned down some things that were really bad for the community. We need to support the planning and zoning situation, and if somebody doesn't agree with the decision, well, then suck it up."

For Heinonen, the most effective way for the city to grow is to explore more annexation in the future.

"We're looking to determine how we're going to get our 49 percent of nontaxable property to pay for 100 percent of our bills," Heinonen said. "The only way we can do that is to annex property. We need to do that in a smart way, making sure the infrastructure and public safety needs are well balanced. The only way to make the city bigger and better is bringing in more taxpayers into the community who want to be here."

Other topics on the table Wednesday included the promotion of economic development, maintaining and improving the city's water infrastructure and operations at the city-owned Sanford Center.

Both Ward 2 and the At-Large elections feature no incumbents, as both current respective council members Roger Hellquist and Dave Larson have opted to not run for re-election.

Another forum for city Ward 2, 4 and At-Large positions has been scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate. Following the council positions, another forum will take place at 7:30 p.m. featuring the mayoral race. The forums will be held at City Hall, 317 Fourth St. NW.