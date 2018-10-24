The Bemidji Jaycees announced Wednesday that the 56-foot-tall, 27-foot-wide metal tree will be erected in Paul Bunyan Park along the shore of Lake Bemidji beginning next week. Its 20,000 LED lights will go on at the Night We Light celebration on Friday, Nov. 23.

The Jaycees took over Bemidji's First City of Lights project in 2015 and have been expanding it every year since.

"This is the single largest investment and addition to the First City of Lights Festival in its 22-year history," said Josh Peterson, chairman of the project. That investment largely came from Paul Bunyan Communications, the presenting sponsor.

"Bemidji is our home, obviously Paul Bunyan is our namesake, and we really appreciate all the effort the Jaycees have done to resurrect the Night We Light," said Brian Bissonette, marketing supervisor for Paul Bunyan Communications. "We can't wait for Paul Bunyan's tree to be here and for everybody to enjoy it for years and years to come. You look at it as a long-term investment. It's not a one-time tree. This thing's going to go on for years, and it will be a huge addition to the Night We Light event and Christmas spirit here in Bemidji."

The Night We Light celebration, held annually on the day after Thanksgiving, includes a parade through downtown and the official lighting ceremony. This year a stage will be set up in front of the new tree.

"We will have the largest Night We Light celebration that Bemidji has ever seen," Peterson said.

The tree will include a programmable computer and sound system. After the tree is lit on Nov. 23, it will begin playing a 10-minute holiday music montage at the top of every hour from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. each night through the end of January. After the music, the tree will go into animation and sequences that will make it twinkle, shimmer, fade and chase between the colors of red, green, pure white and blue.

"In the future we have hopes to program it to some Bemidji-themed music, possibly the Beaver fight song or the Lumberjack fight song," Peterson said. "The opportunities are endless with this giant tree."

Bemidji will have more than 200,000 lights in the trees at Paul Bunyan Park, Library Park, downtown and in trees surrounding the Hockey Day Minnesota Village on the south shore of Lake Bemidji, Peterson said. Hockey Day Minnesota events will take place Jan. 17-19.

"We're happy to have this it in time for Hockey Day Minnesota to really show everyone that Bemidji is truly Christmas City," Peterson said. "You will see it glow across Lake Bemidji, I have no doubt. We are hoping to continue to grow and expand this project, and who knows, maybe Paul Bunyan Park can become the Rockefeller Center of northern Minnesota."

Jaycees members and a crew from Otter Tail Power Co. will erect the tree. Other partners in the project are the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, Meyers Sign Source, Home Depot and the Beltrami County Agricultural Society. Grants from the Minnesota Jaycees Foundation also helped with costs.

Bemidji City Manager Nate Mathews said, "I just want to thank the Jaycees for being such an anchor volunteer and community organization, to pull off projects like this, to develop the partnerships with Paul Bunyan and others and to do this. It's one of the things that makes Bemidji a special place."