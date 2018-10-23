'Fiscal cliff' top priority for County Commission candidates

Organized by the League of Women Voters Bemidji, the forum featured the two candidates running for Beltrami County District 1 Commissioner. The candidates are 50-year-old Craig Gaasvig and 59-year-old Natalie Grosfield, both of Port Hope Township.

The financial situation, referred to by some county officials as a "fiscal cliff," has been caused by a growing Health and Human Services budget, which has subsequently impacted the county's general fund.

"Right now, the 'fiscal cliff' is the biggest challenge," Grosfield said. "We've come to this place, I think, because of many different aspects. I think the opioid crisis, as well as drug and alcohol addictions we've seen a rise in out-of-home placements. Overall, the taxpayers of Beltrami County have been asked to shoulder a burden."

To get out of the crisis, Grosfield said solutions have to come from the state, and possibly federal levels.

"The county has a good plan in place and have done so much work at the state capitol to get some assistance and to get the federal government to come in and help," Grosfield said. "I would continue to do that work along with the people who've already done so much on it."

Gaasvig said the fiscal cliff is the No. 1 issue. As a solution, Gaasvig pointed to what's called the Red Lake Initiative, where the tribal government would take full control over foster care services.

"I think the real answer for this is to strongly advocate for the Red Lake Nation to have an initiative like the two other reservations by us have, where they would work directly on the federal or state government on their out-of-home placement and remove the county from that discussion," he said. "We want to empower the Red Lake Nation to have full control on the future and success of their children."

On the subject of transportation, the candidates were also asked about the proposed expansion of State Highway 371 to four lanes, also referred to as the Paul Bunyan Expressway.

"I think that's a great idea," Grosfield said. "I think we have a jewel here in the north, and providing safe access to it is beneficial to us. I think we need to embrace the future and that includes increasing tourism of our area and growing the amount of dollars that come in."

"We certainly need to find the balance between our small town communities and what people come here for," Gaasvig said. "There are definitely benefits to the expressway, but we need to find a balance between growth, while also maintaining our pristine way of life here. I'm not against it, but I would need more information on it before making a decision."

Both candidates in the race are newcomers, as the incumbent, Keith Winger, opted to not run for reelection. There's also an election this year for Beltrami County District 3. However, incumbent Richard Anderson, a retired educator from Solway is running unopposed.

Another county candidate forum, organized by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate, is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.