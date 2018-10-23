School board candidates share ideas, strategies

The individuals seeking office who attended the forum included:

• Jack Aakhus, a substitute teacher and football coach.

• Incumbent Carol Johnson, a sales associate.

• Jeffrey Lind, the social services director for Beltrami County.

• Wenona Kingbird, a child abuse prevention coordinator.

• Gary Rozman, the Beltrami County Historical Society executive Director.

• Sarah Young, an associate professor and academic adviser at BSU.

The two other candidates running for the seats, incumbent Shawn Whiting and Bonnie Soloman, were absent from Tuesday's forum.

Questioning at the forum began with an inquiry about what qualifications each candidate had to be on the School Board.

Lind was the first to reply and incorporated his profession and service work in his answer.

"In my current role, I help manage multi-million dollar budgets. I have also spent time advocating for critical platforms and needs at the state Legislature," Lind said. "I also have three children and they've all gone through the Bemidji school system. All of those pieces of my life have led me to where I am now."

In his response, Rozman said that while he wasn't a school teacher, he has been an educator in his profession and brings a variety of experiences to the table.

"I think I bring a wide variety of experiences to the table. I've been an educator of one sort or another for most of my professional career," Rozman said. "As a museum director, I wear many different hats, but it is the education component that I'm most passionate about. It is these kinds of experiences that I hope to be able to apply on the school board."

Young brought up graduation rates in her answer, and noted that she can bring what she's learned at helping students graduate from BSU to the school district level.

"My slogan is 'graduation is the goal,'" Young said. "In my line of work at BSU, I work with students where the goal is to graduate. It needs to be the focus in high school as well. I feel like I have some tools that could be of use to the school board, with some ideas to help up that number on graduation."

"I feel like this is my biggest strength as a candidate," said Aakhus, who noted his career experience in education.

"I've worked with such a wide variety of students, from at risk youth to students coming from private schools," Aakhus said. "I've sat in parent teacher conferences for hours talking about how to help a struggling student. I feel like this gives me perspective, and I think that's a valuable voice to have on the board."

In her answer, Johnson referenced her experience of being on the School Board, as well as her time spent being active with educational events as a parent and her work as a piano teacher.

"I feel like being on a board for education is education in itself, since there's so much that's changing and so much to learn," Johnson said.

For Kingbird, both her professional and personal experiences were cited in her answer, explaining both her activeness as a parent and her work in child services.

"I think I bring a balance. In my work in child welfare for Leech Lake, I work with families to help create positive bonding experiences," Kingbird said. "Also, in my culture, we try to think seven generations ahead. That's why I chose to try to be a school board member. Because I want to make decisions for generations ahead. I want my grandchildren and great grandchildren to grow up in this district."

Other questions asked to the candidates Tuesday were related to challenges facing the district, how to best serve indigenous students, and how to reach a 100 percent graduation rate. Tuesday's event was the second of two forums for the Bemidji School Board election, with the other taking place Oct. 16 and organized by the Citizens for an Informed Electorate. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.