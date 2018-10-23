"With the incident happening a couple weeks ago, lot of questions have come up about what public safety does for the students," said Connor Newby, BSU Student Senate president.

The safety forum, which was hosted by BSU Student Senate was held in conjunction with National Collegiate Alcohol Awareness Week. BSU is hosting alcohol awareness events Oct. 23-Nov. 6.

Awareness Week comes on the heels of an alcohol-related death at Tamarack Hall. Isaac Morris, 19, of Cokato, Minn., who was not a student, died after falling from the seventh floor. The investigation is still ongoing.

Tuesday's forum dealt with a range of topics, from the number of students workers the department employs to how it handles intoxicated students on campus.

Director of Public Safety Casey McCarthy said the department provides various services, such as providing safe escorts around campus, weapons storage and even jump starts in the cold weather. It also locks and unlocks buildings throughout campus and patrols them throughout the night. The department includes full-time employees as well as 20 part-time student workers.

McCarthy spoke to the department's interactions with intoxicated students. While the Public Safety Department cannot issue citations, it does bring in the Bemidji Police Department if the case calls for it. For example, he said it could depend on whether a student's intoxication has risen to the level of a safety issue.

"All I can say to underage drinking is we take it seriously; If we catch you, you're probably going to get the consequence." McCarthy said. "We'll take a stand, and we will do our job. That person may get a ticket, (a) slap on the hand, whatever the case may be. I'd rather have that than a tragedy."

Newby said they are trying to help advocate against underage drinking and promote a more responsible environment. McCarthy said much of that simply comes down to educating people about the potential dangers.

"We're trying to figure out ways that (we), as a student body, can challenge the alcohol culture on campus," Newby said.

BSU will hold additional events in conjunction with Alcohol Awareness Week through Tuesday, Nov. 6. They will include a talk on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from the mother of a former BSU student, 19-year-old Hannah Rolschau, who was involved in an alcohol-related incident in 2015 when she was found lying in the snow about a block away from campus.