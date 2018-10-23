Run/walk to honor Jeremy Jourdain on Sunday

The Jeremy Jourdain Spiritual Run/Walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 28. The event starts at 10 a.m. at the New Life Church, 616 Wood Ave. SE, in the Nymore neighborhood of Bemidji.

Jourdain, who was 17 when he went missing, was last seen the night of Oct. 31, 2016, in the neighborhood.

The run will start at 10:30 a.m. and follow the old Cass Lake Highway to Cass Lake, where it will meet up walkers and travel to the Veterans Memorial Grounds building. A police escort will be on hand, organizers said.

Everyone is welcome.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

After he was reported missing, multiple agencies as well as family and friends searched by air and water, as well as on the ground in the ensuing weeks and months, according to past media reports. Law enforcement also used dogs, drones, boats, canoes, airplanes and helicopters to look for Jourdain and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children created posters that have been distributed nationwide, with an emphasis on Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Iowa.