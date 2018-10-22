Bemidji's Bright Light program earns state award

Introduced in October 2017, the Bright Light program purchased hundreds of small flashing lights for Bemidji Area Schools elementary students to wear while they wait for their bus in the morning. The lights look like the kind cyclists wear, and they're intended to help drivers spot students as they wait in the early morning darkness in northern Minnesota.

"It was definitely a unique way to keep children safe while they're waiting," said Kristine Hernandez, the statewide Toward Zero Deaths program coordinator and a Minnesota Department of Transportation employee.

School district transportation employees Kala Henkensiefken and Monica Gregerson are scheduled to accept the award Tuesday at a statewide Toward Zero Deaths conference in Mankato.

"Part of the reason why we have the conference is to share ideas on how to do activities or awareness things that other people can do across the state," Hernandez said. "So we will share this innovation with the rest of our traffic safety partners in hopes that they can also do something like this if they find an equal concern in their own community."

The award isn't handed out every year. It typically goes to to non-governmental organizations who come up with new and creative traffic safety ideas.

Bemidji Area Schools' program was nominated by Greg Liedl, the longtime transportation director who's since retired.