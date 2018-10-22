Flanagan, Northbird to visit Red Lake College on Tuesday

A member of the White Earth Nation, Flanagan lives in St. Louis Park and has served as the representative for House District 46A since 2015. Walz, her running mate for the governor's office, currently represents Minnesota's First Congressional District in the U.S. House.

Northbird is a resident of rural Cass Lake and member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. He works as an environmental program manager for the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe.

In the gubernatorial election, other candidates for the lieutenant governor position are Republican Donna Bergstrom, Libertarian Mary O'Connor and Grassroots Party candidate Judith Schwartzbacker. Their counterparts running for governor include Hennepin County Commissioner Jeff Johnson of the Republican Party, aviation professional Josh Welter of the Libertarian Party and businessman Chris Wright of the Grassroots Party.

In the race for District 2A, Northbird's opponent is incumbent Rep. Matt Grossell, R-Clearbrook.

Red Lake Nation College is located at 15480 Migizi Drive in Red Lake.