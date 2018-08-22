Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Manhunt underway in Polk County for inmate who allegedly stole jail vehicle

    Crews to work on Highway 197 rail crossing Monday

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:40 p.m.

    BEMIDJI—According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, northbound motorists on Highway 197/Washington Avenue in Bemidji will experience temporary lane closures and a detour on Monday, Aug. 27, as railroad crews complete repairs to the track. Traffic will be detoured to Roosevelt Road and County Road 50.

    MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.

    For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

    Explore related topics:Newsroad workConstructionhighway 197Washington AvenueMinnesota Department of Transportationrailroad crossing
    Advertisement