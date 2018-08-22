Crews to work on Highway 197 rail crossing Monday
BEMIDJI—According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, northbound motorists on Highway 197/Washington Avenue in Bemidji will experience temporary lane closures and a detour on Monday, Aug. 27, as railroad crews complete repairs to the track. Traffic will be detoured to Roosevelt Road and County Road 50.
MnDOT urges motorists to always drive with caution, and reminds them to slow down in the work zone and never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.