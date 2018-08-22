Local group Caleigh to perform at Minnesota State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS—The local music group, Caleigh, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Farmers' Union Coffee Shop, 1635 Dan Patch Ave. Comprised of Lenore Siems, Dee Furfaro and April Larson, the groups performs "a fusion of world folk, Celtic, bluegrass, American old-time and original compositions," according to a press release.