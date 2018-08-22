Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Manhunt underway in Polk County for inmate who allegedly stole jail vehicle

    Local group Caleigh to perform at Minnesota State Fair

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 5:38 p.m.
    The band Caleigh includes members (from left) Lenore Siems, Dee Furfaro and April Larson. (Pioneer file photo)

    FALCON HEIGHTS—The local music group, Caleigh, will perform at the Minnesota State Fair from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Farmers' Union Coffee Shop, 1635 Dan Patch Ave. Comprised of Lenore Siems, Dee Furfaro and April Larson, the groups performs "a fusion of world folk, Celtic, bluegrass, American old-time and original compositions," according to a press release.

    The band has released five albums, including "Branching Out," "Into the Wood," "Out On a Limb," "From the Northland" and "When I see Winter Return."

    Explore related topics:NewsCaleighMinnesota State Fairmusic entertainment
    Advertisement