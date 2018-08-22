Jeff Anderson, a St. Paul-based attorney who specializes in sexual abuse, made the announcement Wednesday, Aug. 22, during a press conference where he was accompanied by a group of eight sexual abuse survivors.

Along with Dayton, Anderson is also calling on the attorney general's office and local prosecutors across Minnesota to launch a grand jury investigation into all Catholic dioceses in the state.

The call for a grand jury investigation in Minnesota was inspired, Anderson said, by a newly released grand jury report in Pennsylvania that concluded bishops and other leaders of the Roman Catholic Church in the state covered up child sexual abuse by more than 300 priests during a period of 70 years.

Victims were also persuaded by bishops and other church leaders not to report the abuse and for law enforcement not to investigate, according to the report.

"For years, the Catholic bishops hid behind the statute of limitations and every case brought before them was brought out," Anderson said. "But since it was moved to civility in Minnesota, we have made progress."

In May 2013, Dayton signed into law the Minnesota Child Victims Act, which allowed victims of child sexual abuse a three-year window to file civil action. That legislation resulted in hundreds of survivors coming forward with abuse allegations against Minnesota priests, including the eight standing alongside Anderson Wednesday.

"As a result of the hundreds of survivors that have come forward in Minnesota and brought civil actions, we have been able to excavate, discorge and uncover tens-of-thousands of files of offenders that reflect every Catholic bishop present and past that has been complicit in the concealment of clerical crimes," said Anderson. "For years, the Catholic bishops hid behind the statute of limitations and every case was thrown out."

Anderson said since the statute of limitations opened up in Minnesota and through the help of survivors, they've now identified 186 priests accused of alleged sexual abuse of minors.

Anderson said under Minnesota law each county attorney has the power to call a grand jury to investigate sexual abuse crimes, but due to the high number of county attorneys, none of them were able to move forward with a statewide investigation.

Now, Anderson is asking for the governor's help in pursuing a statewide grand jury investigation.

"I believe the governor and his office have been supportive of our efforts and I have a lot of hope that they can do what they can do," Anderson said. "It's time for more to be done."

The St. Paul attorney is also calling upon a grand jury to investigate the Catholic Bishops of Minnesota, a group in which Anderson called an "organized crime syndicate."

In particular, Anderson specifically called out the Catholic dioceses in Crookston and Duluth for refusing to turn over documents and files related to alleged sexual abuse cases.

"In Crookston, they've identified nine offenders on their list ... we know there are more," Anderson said. "Similarly in the diocese in Duluth, there are 37 offenders that have now been identified by them ... we know there are more."

Anderson said the bishops in Duluth have also not cooperated in turning over requested documents, saying "they're holding onto their secrets."

Joe McClane, a sexual abuse survivor who was at the press conference, said that the end goal has always been about general reform and accountability in the Catholic church.

"We need genuine accountability," McClane said. "And this is the way forward."

Another survivor said that it's time that the people of the Catholic church stand up with the survivors.

"You must know that we speak the truth," said one of the survivors. "You need to stand with us so that the truth will be known."