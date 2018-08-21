Beltrami Commissioners hear veterans home update

At the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Veteran Services Officer Scotty Allison said that so far the effort has raised $153,709, including a pledge from Roseau County. Along with those donations, the push for the veterans home also has a pledge of $1 million from the Board of Commissioners.

The goal, Allison said, is to raise the majority of the funding, or have pledges of funding, by Sept. 10. On that date, the county must provide the best estimate as to what the local community will provide to the effort. That estimate will allow design firms to know how much money will be available for the project.

In total, the veterans home is estimated to cost $43.7 million. In the spring, the state Legislature set aside $32 million for the construction of three new veterans homes. Of that, $12.4 million was allocated for Bemidji, with the rest of the dollars going toward projects in Preston and Montevideo.

Nationwide, veterans homes are built with state and local funding covering 35 percent and the federal government paying for the remaining 65 percent.

While the county needs to provide an estimate of what it will provide by Sept. 10, the final deadline to submit all of the money raised is in March. Any money raised for the project after March won't be eligible to receive a 65 percent match from the federal government.

Proponents of the home hope to construct it with 70 beds. Once finished, the building will have services including skilled nursing care, recreation therapy, rehabilitation, mental health care and more. The expectation is for the home to serve the northwest Minnesota region which has a veteran population of nearly 27,000.

The home will be built on the north side of Bemidji, on land donated by Sanford Health.

About 110 jobs are expected to be created by the new home, according to Allison.