The photos, which appear to show the officers dozing in their uniforms, were posted on social media over the weekend, when at least 58 people were shot across Chicago - six of them fatally, according to CBS affiliate WBBM. It's unclear where the photos were taken.

A spokesman with the Chicago Police Department said the officers, who were not publicly identified by the department, are facing disciplinary action after an investigation into the incident, but no further details were provided.

The department said in a statement to WGN that "officer welfare, health and safety are among our highest priorities."

"The officers involved in this incident were not on an overtime initiative and worked minimal amounts of overtime since July 1st and didn't work overtime this week or weekend," according to the statement.

The photos have drawn intense criticism, particularly from several mayoral candidates in Chicago - one of them calling the officers' behavior "inexcusable" and the others expressing concern about how the department is run, according to WGN. Candidate Ja'Mal Green, who also shared the photos of the officers Sunday on Facebook, blamed Mayor Rahm Emanuel, D, for the incident.

"In light of all of the violence that happened last week, Rahm decided to deploy 600 MORE officers & make officers work overtime! This picture proves WHY that was a bad idea," Green wrote in the post.

Green added that police officers "get fatigued which will prevent them from reacting to crime. Militarizing communities does NOT reduce violence."

The mayor's office did not immediately respond Tuesday morning to a request for comment.

Last week in Chicago, there were 67 reported shootings, 13 murders, 45 instances of criminal sexual assault and 156 instances of aggravated robbery, according to crime statistics from the Chicago Police Department.

In posting the photos on Facebook, Green wrote that the city needs "a REAL comprehensive plan to address violence that deals with economics / jobs, education, mental health, small businesses, affordable housing and more!" His platform includes what he calls "People Policing Police" - saying that if he is elected, "Residents of Chicago will serve on a police oversight committee."

Another mayoral candidate, Lori Lightfoot, also expressed concern.

"This administration has exceeded overtime budgets year after year, pushing officers to a breaking point with excessive overtime work and very little officer wellness support, resulting in stress, fatigue, and potentially deadly consequences," Lightfoot, a former president of the Chicago Police Board, said in a statement to WGN.

Former Chicago police superintendent Garry McCarthy told WGN that politics are impeding police. But he also called out the officers.

"Sleeping on duty is just inexcusable," McCarthy said. "It's a big deal."

This article was written by Lindsey Bever, a reporter for The Washington Post.