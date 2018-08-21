UPDATED: Body of missing Deer River man found

According to a news release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, law enforcement was using a National Guard helicopter on Monday to search the area for him.

Authorities found the body “in the area,” the release said. Sherman last contacted his family on July 23. Deer River is 55 miles east of Bemidji on U.S. Highway 2 and the Winnie Dam Recreational Area is about 15 miles northwest of Deer River.

“The cause of death is not known at this time as the investigation continues,” the press release said.

Assisting in the search was the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Itasca County Search and Rescue, Leech Lake Ambulance, Cass Lake Fire Department, Lakeport Fire Department, Leech Lake Conservation, Minnesota National Guard, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol and many volunteers of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and Leech Lake Gaming, according to the release.