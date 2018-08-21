Body found during search for missing Deer River man

Authorities found the body "in the area," the release said. Officials did not say whether the body was Sherman, who last contacted his family on July 23. The Winnie Dam Recreational Area is about 15 northwest of Deer River.

The body was sent to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and identification. Police have stopped searching the area, pending investigation.

Sherman, who was known to frequent Cass Lake, Deer River and his mother's house in Bemidji, was last seen wearing a tank top, blue jeans, white shoes and a grey hat. He is described as a 6-foot-tall, 185- to 200-pound Native American male with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length hair. He has scars on his arm and may be wearing glasses.