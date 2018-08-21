Lightning strikes Clearbrook water tower

The fire burned pumps and insulation around pipes in the tower, but it did not affect the water quality, as the wells for city water are in a different location, City Maintenance Supervisor Jason Bakke said.

"It's just the tower itself, it doesn't affect the water at all," Bakke said.

Clearbrook has a population of about 522.

The city does not know how much repairs will cost. Bakke said the inside of the tower must be sandblasted and repainted.

"It's going to take quite a bit of work," Bakke said.