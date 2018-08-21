Search
    Crime report for Aug. 20

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 10:32 a.m.

    Sheriff's Report

    The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office responded to the following calls Monday:

    Burglary

    8:17 a.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of trolling motors, fishing electronics and batteries at the 1700 block of Fern Street NW.

    DWI

    12:18 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a warrant after a pursuit at the 28600 block of Connection Drive SE.

    Fraud

    6:10 p.m. Deputies received a report of possible fraud at the 14500 block of Echo Road NW.

    Warrant

    8:40 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Parkers Lake Road NE.

    11:29 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

    Police Report

    The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

    Assist

    4:30 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested on behalf of another agency at the 700 block of 18th Street NW.

    Burglary

    12:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.

    DWI

    9:01 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 3600 block of Cedar Lane NW.

    Theft

    7:49 a.m. Officers received a report of gasoline stolen from a parked vehicle at the 1600 block of Conifer Avenue NW.

    1:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a toolbox stolen out of the back of a pickup truck at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.

