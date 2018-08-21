Crime report for Aug. 20

DWI

12:18 a.m. A 34-year-old male was arrested for DWI, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and a warrant after a pursuit at the 28600 block of Connection Drive SE.

Fraud

6:10 p.m. Deputies received a report of possible fraud at the 14500 block of Echo Road NW.

Warrant

8:40 p.m. A 26-year-old male was arrested for a warrant on Parkers Lake Road NE.

11:29 p.m. A 28-year-old female was arrested for a warrant at the 29300 block of Highway 2.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assist

4:30 p.m. An 18-year-old female was arrested on behalf of another agency at the 700 block of 18th Street NW.

Burglary

12:31 p.m. Officers received a report of a burglary at the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue SE.

DWI

9:01 p.m. A 27-year-old male was arrested for DWI at the 3600 block of Cedar Lane NW.

Theft

7:49 a.m. Officers received a report of gasoline stolen from a parked vehicle at the 1600 block of Conifer Avenue NW.

1:16 p.m. Officers received a report of a toolbox stolen out of the back of a pickup truck at the 600 block of 4th Street NW.