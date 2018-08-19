Horticulture awards given at Beltrami County Fair

Amber Bury, master gardener and superintendent of the Horticulture Department of the Beltrami County Fair, presented the award for the Best Squash Exhibit to Sally McIntyre. The award was given by Ace on the Lake Hardware. Submitted photo. 1 / 3
Julie Ridlon of Bemidji, a frequent exhibitor in the Horticulture Department of the Beltrami County Fair, received the award for the Best Potato Exhibit from Cenex/Bemidji Coop. Presenting the award is Amber Bury, master gardener and superintendent of the Horticulture Department. Submitted photo. 2 / 3
The coveted Best of Show award from the Horticulture/Agriculture Department of the Beltrami County Fair was given to Becca Babolian for her live bee exhibit. Presenting the award is Amber Bury, master gardener and superintendent of the Horticulture Department. Submitted photo. 3 / 3
Master Gardener Amber Bury, superintendent of the Horticulture Department at the Beltrami County Fair, recently gave out the horticulture awards at the fair, which was held Aug. 7-11.
