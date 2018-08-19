Horticulture awards given at Beltrami County Fair

Amber Bury, master gardener and superintendent of the Horticulture Department of the Beltrami County Fair, presented the award for the Best Squash Exhibit to Sally McIntyre. The award was given by Ace on the Lake Hardware. Submitted photo. 1 / 3

Julie Ridlon of Bemidji, a frequent exhibitor in the Horticulture Department of the Beltrami County Fair, received the award for the Best Potato Exhibit from Cenex/Bemidji Coop. Presenting the award is Amber Bury, master gardener and superintendent of the Horticulture Department. Submitted photo. 2 / 3