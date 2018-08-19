Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Dairy Queen donates to Sanford Health Foundation

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 12:15 p.m.
    Pictured left to right are Jaime Magnan, manager at Dairy Queen Bemidji; Penny Echternach, foundation director at Sanford Health Foundation; and Mike Magnan, owner of Dairy Queen of Bemidji. Submitted photo.

    Dairy Queen of Bemidji recently donated to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its cardiology program through Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 2. The local Dairy Queen sold more than 1,000 Blizzards in support of the Home Is Where the Heart Is campaign to expand cardiology services in Bemidji.

    The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for the region, a press release said. Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by calling (218) 333-5515.

    Dairy Queen of Bemidji has supported Miracle Treat Day for more than 10 years. It also gives back $1 of every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on Miracle Treat Day, the release said.

    Explore related topics:NewsDairy QueenSanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesotamiracle treat dayHome Is Where The Heart Is
    Advertisement