Dairy Queen donates to Sanford Health Foundation
Dairy Queen of Bemidji recently donated to the Sanford Health Foundation of Northern Minnesota in support of its cardiology program through Miracle Treat Day on Aug. 2. The local Dairy Queen sold more than 1,000 Blizzards in support of the Home Is Where the Heart Is campaign to expand cardiology services in Bemidji.
The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for the region, a press release said. Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by calling (218) 333-5515.
Dairy Queen of Bemidji has supported Miracle Treat Day for more than 10 years. It also gives back $1 of every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on Miracle Treat Day, the release said.