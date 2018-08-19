Dairy Queen donates to Sanford Health Foundation

The Sanford Health Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for the region, a press release said. Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation may do so by calling (218) 333-5515.

Dairy Queen of Bemidji has supported Miracle Treat Day for more than 10 years. It also gives back $1 of every Blizzard sold to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals on Miracle Treat Day, the release said.