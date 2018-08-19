Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    HCLL releases upcoming program schedule

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:15 a.m.

    PARK RAPIDS—The Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning (HCLL) has released its fall program schedule, set to begin from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 4, at Park Theatre, in Park Rapids. The opening session will feature retired Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agent Janet Nelson as she presents "Tales of a Real CSI—We're Not Acting."

    HCLL presents its educational programs free of charge. Brochures are available at the Chamber of Commerce and the Park Rapids Library. The fall lineup includes:

    • Sept. 4: "Tales From a Real CSI—We're Not Acting." Retired BCA Special Agent Janet Nelson tackles questions such as "Can we really get DNA results in an hour?"

    • Sept. 11: "The Estonian Singing Revolution." Dwight Jilek reveals how Estonia broke free of Soviet occupation in 1991 not by bloodshed, but by singing publicly.

    • Sept. 18: "Dorothy Molter—The Root Beer Lady." Jess Edberg, executive director of the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely, tells the story of the last non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters.

    • Sept. 25: "Iceland in Pictures." George-Ann and Steve Maxon show photos from the land of Vikings, waterfalls, volcanoes and puffins.

    • Oct. 2: "Air Corps Aviation." Entrepreneur and lover of "Warbirds," Erik Hokuf of Bemidji will illustrate and describe his restoration of World War II airplanes.

    • Oct. 9: "Ripping Good Yarns." Al Batt will speak about his farm-boy childhood as well as the techniques and artistry of storytelling.

    • Oct. 16: "Wild and Rare." Author Adam Regn Arvidson's book provides "compelling stories of Minnesota's endangered species, the landscapes that nurture them, and the people who are discovering their secrets."

    • Oct. 23: "The Lost Forty." The Brian Miller duo performs traditional folk songs from the white pine era. They'll include local history, photos, and stories to go along with the music.

    Explore related topics:Newsheadwaters center for lifelong learning
    Advertisement
    randomness