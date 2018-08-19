HCLL releases upcoming program schedule

HCLL presents its educational programs free of charge. Brochures are available at the Chamber of Commerce and the Park Rapids Library. The fall lineup includes:

• Sept. 4: "Tales From a Real CSI—We're Not Acting." Retired BCA Special Agent Janet Nelson tackles questions such as "Can we really get DNA results in an hour?"

• Sept. 11: "The Estonian Singing Revolution." Dwight Jilek reveals how Estonia broke free of Soviet occupation in 1991 not by bloodshed, but by singing publicly.

• Sept. 18: "Dorothy Molter—The Root Beer Lady." Jess Edberg, executive director of the Dorothy Molter Museum in Ely, tells the story of the last non-indigenous resident of the Boundary Waters.

• Sept. 25: "Iceland in Pictures." George-Ann and Steve Maxon show photos from the land of Vikings, waterfalls, volcanoes and puffins.

• Oct. 2: "Air Corps Aviation." Entrepreneur and lover of "Warbirds," Erik Hokuf of Bemidji will illustrate and describe his restoration of World War II airplanes.

• Oct. 9: "Ripping Good Yarns." Al Batt will speak about his farm-boy childhood as well as the techniques and artistry of storytelling.

• Oct. 16: "Wild and Rare." Author Adam Regn Arvidson's book provides "compelling stories of Minnesota's endangered species, the landscapes that nurture them, and the people who are discovering their secrets."

• Oct. 23: "The Lost Forty." The Brian Miller duo performs traditional folk songs from the white pine era. They'll include local history, photos, and stories to go along with the music.