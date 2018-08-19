Search
    Operation Round Up distributes more than 20 grants

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:35 a.m.
    The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up recently awarded grants to 21 area nonprofit and community organizations. Submitted photo.

    The Beltrami Electric Cooperative Trust Board for Operation Round Up recently awarded grants to 21 area nonprofit and community organizations, totaling $21,989. Operation Round Up is a charitable program unique to electric cooperatives and provides financial assistance to nonprofit and community based organizations in the area, according to a press release. Applications may be submitted year-round. The next application deadline is Sept. 30.

    Pictured in seats are Julia Simons, Solway Elementary School; Joann Gardner, St. Vincent de Paul; Kristine Cannon, Bemidji Community Theater; Annie Butler Ricks, Headwaters Science Center; and Michelle Crow, Bemidji Senior Center. Pictured standing are Nancy Haugen, Bemidji Symphony Orchestra; Sharon Lembke, ORU board member; Michelle Sand, ORU board member; Jessica Westlund, Headwaters Music and Arts; Eva Jourdan, city of Kelliher; Jim

    Haskell, Ralph Gracie American Legion Post No. 14; Steve Inkel, Boy Scouts of America; Lonnie Wernberg, Deeper Life Bible Camp; Steph Rockensock, Blackduck Backwoods Bash; Michelle Walton, Northwest Indian Community Development Center; David Lindmark, Birchmound Community Center; Jim Dahedl, Blackduck Elementary School; and Nokomis Paiz, Red Lake Nation College.

